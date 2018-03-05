Manchester United have been put on red alert as tension between Juventus and striker Paulo Dybala have surged. The Argentine striker has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and remains one of the most sought-after attackers in world football. Dybala's brother who also acts as his agent is also not happy with the Juventus administration and has held talks with PSG for a move.

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala has once again been linked with a move away from Italy with a host of top clubs interested in securing his services. The Argentine striker is reportedly not on good terms with the Juventus administration and coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Argentine striker is said to be high on Manchester United’s transfer list and the Premier League giants could soon be making a move for the player. Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are also going in for Dybala.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on bolstering his attack and the Juventus stalwart can be a perfect addition up front. United are ready to spend big in the 2018 summer transfer window with Mourinho identifying the spots he wants to fulfil to get United challenging for the title. After winning three titles in his first season with Manchester United, the Portuguese has got his side in the Champions League, where they are lined up to face Sevilla in the return leg of the Champions League last-16.

As per a Mirror report, surging tension between Dybala and Juventus can see the Argentina international make a switch after this season. If the move goes through, Dybala will be challenging Romelu Lukaku for a spot at Old Trafford. Reports earlier had suggested that Dyabala’s brother who also acts as his agent, held a meeting with PSG to discuss a potential move but nothing materialised.

PSG talisman has been lately linked with a move to the Spanish capital in search of his first Ballon d’Or, which as per the Mirror will decide PSG’s response to Dybala’s signing. If Neymar gives back to La Liga with Real, PSG will be in pole position to land Dybala as they will possibly make big money from the Brazilian’s transfer. Last year Dybala was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but with the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, they took off the clutches and have been lately linked with a move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

