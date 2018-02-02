Neymar can be heading to Manchester United at the end of this season with the club finding financial backing from their main shirt sponsors Chevrolet. The Brazilian will once again be headlining football transfer record if the move goes through. It will be breaking the existing transfer record which is held by the Brazilian himself.

Manchester United can soon be breaking the bank again to land the most expensive player in the world. Yes, Neymar can be soon be heading to the Premier League and United who are favourites to land the forward have been given a major financial boost in their pursuit. The club will be given financial backing at the end of the current season to sign Neymar as per reports. The Brazilian has had a fine start to life in Paris ever since leaving Barcelona for a world record fee close to £198 million, he has asserted himself as club’s talisman forming a formidable partnership up front with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

United are willing to add more firepower to their attack by roping in a world-class forward and boss Jose Mourinho remains a huge fan of the Brazil international who fits the bill. With Mesut Ozil extending his contract with Arsenal and Barcelona remaining favourites to land Antoine Griezmann, the Europa League winners are in for Neymar. Mourinho had attempted to sign the player during his stint with Real Madrid and will take another attempt at Old Trafford. He has been encouraged to do so by the club’s main shirt sponsor Chevrolet.

A Don Balon report claims that Chevrolet are pushing hard for United administration to sign Neymar, who is currently one of the hottest properties in world football. The stellar forward enjoys huge social media following and a fan base that is spread across the world. The automobile giants strongly feel that his inclusion will improve their market reputation across the globe and will in turn also help United reap benefits with an expected increase in shirt sales. Earlier too United have reportedly earned the whole amount that they paid as fee for Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic from their shirt sales.

Chevrolet are willing to contribute heavily in the fee and give United an edge over others in the pursuit. If it happens, Neymar is likely to cost United a fee which will break the existing transfer record. However, reports have lately suggested that Real Madrid are in pole position to land the Brazilian who sees his future with the Los Blancos. A deal is also in place which will see Neymar return to Spain and tussle for the Ballon d’Or which he is desperate to win.

Countering the claims of a La Liga return for Neymar, a Marca report last month had claimed that the player wants to play in the Premier League as ‘it will be more fun’ playing in England. Neymar has scored 17 times in his 16 appearances for PSG across competitions but has grown unsettled at the club.