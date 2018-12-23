Former Manchester United forward and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen heaped praise on Solskjaer for uplifting the spirits at Manchester United with a sensational victory. He said that the Norwegian manager has added creativity and spark to United's play due to which players are feeling more freedom on the pitch.

Manchester United began life under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a blistering note as the Red Devils smashed five goals past a hapless Cardiff City on Saturday. After the resounding victory, there is an air of positivity both inside the dressing room and outside it, which was missing in the final days of Jose Mourinho’s regime. Without a doubt, Solskjaer has made an instant impact at the Old Trafford and football fans and pundits are just not getting tired from praising the interim manager.

Former Manchester United forward and Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen heaped praise on Solskjaer for uplifting the spirits at Manchester United with a sensational victory. He said that the Norwegian manager has added creativity and spark to United’s play due to which players are feeling more freedom on the pitch.

While speaking to media after United’s 5-1 win at Cardiff City Stadium, Michael Own said, “It’s not that you don’t want to put a huge amount of praise on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s obviously had an immediate impact, but he can’t have done much in such a short period of time.”

“It’s basically the shackles are now off and people can express themselves, people are actually smiling within the club now. That makes all the difference to anybody’s performance,” added Owen.

Jose Mourinho had endured a turbulent Premier League season this year with Manchester United. It all started with a spat with the board of directors and became worse when news of his tensions with several senior players at the club surfaced in public.

Solskjaer got Manchester United through in fantastic fashion in his first game in charge of the club and same will expected of him on December 26 when his side hosts Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More