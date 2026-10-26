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Home > Sports News > Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick is reportedly facing mounting pressure at Manchester United following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday (Oct 25). The result has intensified questions over his future as head coach, with the Red Devils enduring what has been described as their worst-ever start to a Premier League season. United are also winless in their last eight matches, leaving Carrick's position increasingly uncertain as the club's leadership considers its next move.

Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here's What We Know
Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here's What We Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 14:30 IST

Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick is reportedly facing mounting pressure at Manchester United following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday (Oct 25). The result has intensified questions over his future as head coach, with the Red Devils enduring what has been described as their worst-ever start to a Premier League season. United are also winless in their last eight matches, leaving Carrick’s position increasingly uncertain as the club’s leadership considers its next move.

Is Michael Carrick Set to Be Sacked by Manchester United?

Carrick’s future at Old Trafford is under serious scrutiny after another disappointing performance. United struggled to create opportunities, lacked cohesion and confidence, and suffered a damaging defeat that has raised concerns about their position near the relegation zone. The manager has reportedly admitted that he has received no indication of what will happen next, leaving uncertainty over whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s football department will make a change.

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Who Could Replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United?

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as potential candidates should Manchester United decide to part ways with Carrick. Howe is reportedly viewed as a leading contender and is said to be open to taking the job. However, no managerial change has been confirmed, and the club’s next decision remains uncertain.

What Went Wrong for Manchester United Against Bournemouth?

Goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson condemned Manchester United to a comprehensive defeat. The team struggled to display attacking imagination, defensive organisation and the determination needed to turn the contest around. The loss has further increased fears about United’s ability to stay clear of the relegation battle if their performances do not improve.

Bruno Fernandes Controversy Adds to Manchester United Crisis

The defeat came amid tensions surrounding captain Bruno Fernandes, who had been dropped by Carrick for what the manager described as “pure football” reasons. The report also highlighted concerns involving Fernandes and Lisandro Martínez, with the fallout adding to the sense of division within the club. With United having last recorded a victory on September 10, pressure is mounting on Carrick to find a solution before the situation deteriorates further.

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Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know
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Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

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Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

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Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know
Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know
Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know
Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know
Manchester United Latest Update: Michael Carrick on Brink of Sack After Horrible Start to Season, Will Jim Ratcliffe Pull the Plug? Here’s What We Know

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