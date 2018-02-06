Manchester United legend Lou Macari believes Alexis Sanchez's arrival can bring in fortunes for the club and revive their chances in the Champions League. The Chilean superstar scored his first goal for United on his Old Trafford debut against Huddersfield Town.

Alexis Sanchez might not have had the best start to his Manchester United career but according to a club legend, he can be the force behind a successful Champions League campaign for his side. United legend Lou Macari believes Sanchez could turn things around for Jose Mourinho and can help United go deep in the elite competition. The Chilean superstar who swapped Arsenal for United has scored on his home debut against Huddersfield Town and had earlier provided two assists in his debut game in the FA Cup against Yeovil Town.

Macari opined that Sanchez’s arrival can exactly be the turning point United needed this season to survive long in the Champions League. “What he does for us is add competition for places, which any manager would tell you is fantastic. It sorts of livens up one or two others, and in our case, it gives us a better chance in Europe,” he told Goal. He further went on to explain how Sanchez would inject much-needed revival in the side and get them the required boost.

Sanchez is reportedly on highest weekly wages at Old Trafford but Macari believes money is secondary for a player of his calibre. “Let’s be honest, the team was doing alright before we signed him but we needed a little bit of an injection of something and he just may be that something that we needed. Even for the money, I know they say about his wages and all that but the fee was minor compared to the fees nowadays,” he said.

“So I think it was a good deal and he can give you a little bit more of an opportunity to go further in the Champions League,” Macari added.

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the last-16 of the Champions League and Macari believes while they could have been paired up with some big guns they have been lucky to be paired up against moderate opponents which can help them cover more ground in the competition and work in their favour.

“Some of the teams that we regard as the brilliant teams are not that brilliant at this moment, the two Spanish teams, in particular, seem to be losing what they had last year and the year before.

“They don’t seem to be as consistent, and with the right draw in any cup competition, it gives you a chance of possibly, possibly getting to the final. Just having Sanchez gives you a better chance of trying to achieve that,” Macari said.

Giving his assessment of Sanchez’s Old Trafford debut against Huddersfield, the former Manchester United star said Sanchez gives United a better chance of winning. “I wouldn’t like to start saying we could win it, it just gives you a better chance with him than without him, let’s say, because he’s got that little bit of something about him, that little twist and turn, he’ll run at people, he’ll get fouls as you saw on Saturday plenty of times,” he reckoned.