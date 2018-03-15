Lionel Messi was in destructive touch as he scored twice and assisted one in Barcelona's thumping victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 to progress into the quarterfinals. Hailing his creative and attacking prowess, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand explained what makes Lionel Messi different from eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United legend and football pundit Rio Ferdinand was left impressed yet again with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi’s superlative display in his team’s victory over Chelsea in the return leg of their last-16 clash. Talking about Messi’s performance in the match, Ferdinand hailed him as one of the best in the world and perfectly explained the difference between him and his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Not just Ferdinand other pundits were also in awe of the Argentine ace who proved too good for Chelsea backline.

Messi had never scored against Chelsea in all these years and the Argentine maestro ensured that when he did it came in the winning cause. In two games, he scored three goals and assisted one, getting involved in all the goals that Barca scored against Chelsea. He was on top of his game and opened his scoring account just three minutes into the game by nutmegging Thibaut Courtois and then created one for Ousmane Dembele’s first Champions League goal for Barcelona.

Messi was largely the driving force behind Barcelona’s comprehensive 4-1 aggregate victory over the reigning English champions as they exited out of the competition. Barcelona meanwhile made it into the quarterfinals with Messi continuing his destructive run. Talking about Messi after he single-handedly toyed around with Chelsea, Ferdinand explained how the Barcelona superstar is different than is Real Madrid counterpart.

“I think him [Messi] and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players,” said Ferdinand. “The difference between them is that Cristiano goes out there and just says ‘give me the ball in areas where I can score a goal’ – he’s a goalscorer. Cristiano Ronaldo is not bothered about being on the halfway line and the rhythm of the game, he wants to be on the knife edge of the game.”

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho took the blame and consoled crying Manchester United players after Sevilla humbling

“Whereas Messi, you sometimes see him in the defensive midfielder position, picking up the ball, playing one-twos, just playing with the opposition and biding his time. He’s involved in the rhythm of the game constantly and that’s the difference between the two players,” he explained. Both Messi and Ronaldo as expected have proved decisive for their respective sides in the big games and have been in top form in the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Former Chelsea star Diego Costa aims brutal dig at Antonio Conte

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App