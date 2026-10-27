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Home > Sports News > Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick to Remain in Charge of Red Devils Against Chelsea

Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick to Remain in Charge of Red Devils Against Chelsea

Manchester United manager news: Michael Carrick will remain in charge against Chelsea despite an eight-match winless streak and a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. With Manchester United struggling in the Premier League, the Stamford Bridge clash could determine Carrick’s managerial future.

Michael Carrick is reportedly set to continue as the manager of Manchester United. Image Credit: X
Michael Carrick is reportedly set to continue as the manager of Manchester United. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 20:44 IST

Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea despite mounting pressure following a disastrous run of results. The 45-year-old manager has been allowed to turn the club’s season around, with United’s hierarchy opting against an immediate managerial change. 

The decision follows United’s 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on October 25, which extended their winless streak to eight matches in all competitions. The defeat increased scrutiny of Carrick’s role, with senior club officials reportedly discussing the team’s difficulties and the manager’s future.

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Michael Carrick to Manage Manchester United Against Chelsea

On Tuesday, October 27 reports surfaced that Carrick remained at the Carrington training base when United were getting ready for their next game. The ex-midfielder is rumoured to have taken charge of the Red Devils when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 31.

It is understood club bosses are reluctant to sack the player and his team immediately and want to give Carrick a chance to reply to the growing criticism in the pitch. But, his future still looks uncertain and results will decide his fate.

United are currently 16th in the Premier League table and are just one point clear of the relegation zone. It has been a miserable start to the campaign, which may come as a disappointment given the progress they made last season under Carrick.

Why Is Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United?

Carrick was appointed as caretaker in January after the departure of Ruben Amorim, and enjoyed an instant honeymoon period. He steered United to third in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League before earning a two-year contract as permanent boss in May. But since then, things have gone sharply downhill.

The manager has also been under attack since the public criticism of senior players. Bruno Fernandes, as captain, questioned Carrick’s strategy after the 4-1 loss in the Champions League to Como, and he sat on the bench for Bournemouth and has also yet to be used.

In other news, defender Lisandro Martinez has criticized the club’s board over recruitment and investment as another disappointing result in Europe unfolded. These issues have shed more light on the mounting tensions in the squad.

What Next for Manchester United?

The trip to Chelsea presents another vital chance for Carrick to build confidence and alleviate the weight on his own shoulders. To emerge with a positive result, United will need to deliver dramatic improvements in defensive organisation, attacking potency and consistency.

As per reports, the club’s ranks have been pondering who would be appointed to the position, with the likes of ex-Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and erstwhile Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann having been mentioned. For now, Carrick is still at the helm and is solely concentrating on the Stamford Bridge clash.

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Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick to Remain in Charge of Red Devils Against Chelsea
Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick to Remain in Charge of Red Devils Against Chelsea
Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick to Remain in Charge of Red Devils Against Chelsea
Manchester United Manager News: Michael Carrick to Remain in Charge of Red Devils Against Chelsea
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