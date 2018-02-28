Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal during his charge at Old Trafford was keen on signing two Bayern Munich superstars Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller but failed to get the deals done. Both the German players were heavily linked with a move to United during 2014-16 but nothing concrete took place.

Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal during his two-year stint with Manchester United brought in a plenty of new blood to the club in quest of his first English title. Though he failed to bag the championship, he certainly managed to get a number of players he wanted but there were a few he also failed to sign. The likes of Angel Di Maria, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Anthony Martial were among the host of superstars brought by the former Bayern Munich manager at Old Trafford. Now the veteran has revealed that Manchester United missed out on signing two of Bayern Munich stars during his tenure.

Louis van Gaal tried to sign Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller for Manchester United but somehow the deals didn’t go through. The German superstars were at the time performing at the peak for their prowess for their respective clubs. Van Gaal who was a keen admirer of Hummels, having worked with him during his time at Bayern was not happy with his predecessor’s decision to let him leave for arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. Hummels played for Dortmund from 2009 to 2016 before returning back to Bayern.

On the other hand, Muller, a Bayern veteran has been one of the best forwards for the club. Forming a formidable partnership with Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski, he has been outstanding up front for the German champions. Interestingly during Van Gaal’s reign in Manchester, both the players were continuously linked with a move to the Premier League. United, who are still struggling with their defensive woes were keen on landing Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and overlooked Hummels, who was embracing a difficult season with Dortmund.

Muller’s case was a totally different one. He was one of the priority signings for Ed Woodward but Bayern closed all the doors and didn’t name a price for the player to dodge all interests from big clubs. United had made a £85million bid for the forward but their attempts were thwarted by the Bundesliga giants.

Sharing the details of the failed transfers, Van Gaal told Sports Bild that he wanted to sign both Hummels and Muller for Manchester United. “I wanted to sign Hummels for Manchester United, but because at that time he was coming out of a poorer season, we didn’t do it in the end,” said the Dutch manager.

“I can confirm that I wanted Muller. But there was nothing we could do. FC Bayern made it clear that they would not sell him,” he added. He was replaced in 2016 by Jose Mourinho after winning the FA Cup and has since then maintained that he was not respectfully replaced at Old Trafford. Comparing Bayern and United, he rated the German club high by stating that United were a commercial club.

“Manchester United, who I last coached, is a commercial club,” said the 66-year-old adding that, “Football is the most important thing, not money like it is now at United. That’s why I love Bayern.”

