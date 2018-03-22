Explaining his torrid form and why he is unable to get back to the brilliant goal-scoring form that he enjoyed with Arsenal, Barcelona and Udinese, Sanchez said that the change of club was something that was very abrupt - it was the first time he have changed clubs in January - but many things have happened in his life that are difficult.

Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez has lamented his abysmal goal-scoring return for the Old Trafford outfit so far. He cited his winter transfer as an anomaly that has hindered his form. Ever since making his move from Arsenal in January 2018, the Chilean has appeared in 10 matches in the Red shirt and has managed scored just one goal. Alexis also revealed that he was initially reluctant to switch clubs in January but, nevertheless, went ahead with the move.

The 29-year-old Chile international said, “Seeing as I demand a lot from myself, I expected something better. After my arrival at United, it was hard to change everything very quickly. I even hesitated to come here [to Sweden with Chile].” Alexis Sanchez had just 6 months left on his contract when he completed his transfer in a player swap, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way.

Also Read: Looking forward to work with Neymar at Real Madrid: Marco Asensio

Explaining his torrid form and why he is unable to get back to the brilliant goal-scoring form that he enjoyed with Arsenal, Barcelona and Udinese, Sanchez said “The change of club was something that was very abrupt – it was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January – but many things have happened in my life that are difficult.”

The former Barcelona man also shed light on how he contemplated on missing Chile’s international friendlies against Sweden Denmark in order to stay fresh for Manchester United games. He said that he discussed it with Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. “I had asked permission to miss these games and stay in England, but then I thought better and spoke with Claudio [Bravo] and told him that we should all be united,” he added.

Also Read: Russia headed for a lacklustre FIFA World Cup as England and 4 other nations contemplate boycott

Also Read: ‘Vladimir Putin will use FIFA World Cup just like Adolf Hitler used Olympics’

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App