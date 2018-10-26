Reportedly, there is a rift between Jose Mourinho and Alexis Sanchez since the dip in his performances. The Manchester United coach has yet again excluded the footballer from his playing squad and now it increasingly looks like that he is going to make a move in the coming January transfer window.

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez will miss another Premier League match yet again amid speculations linking him to a move away from Old Trafford with the favourite destination being Paris Saint-Germain. Coach Jose Mourinho confirmed on Friday that the former Arsenal attacker will miss United’s Saturday clash with Everton. He said that Alexis has not been included in the squad due to persisting injury problems and fitness issues.

Alexis Sanchez has failed to make any significant impact since moving to Manchester United from Arsenal in January 2018. The former Barcelona man has managed to net just 4 goals for his new side which has resulted in him falling down the pecking order. The 29-year-old winger has not started a game for United in past five outings. He was not even included in the squad in Manchester United’s recent 1-0 defeat to Juventus in UEFA Champions League match.

While speaking to media, Jose Mourinho said that at this moment, Alexis is struggling because he’s injured and he come to the Chelsea match to try to help the team but his physical condition was not good and then he had to stop and was not available for Juventus and is not available for tomorrow again, so now is to be physically in the best conditions.

After making the high-profile, yet controversial, move early this year, Alexis was touted to do big things at Manchester United but he has miserably failed. He has failed to live up to the tag of highest-paid player in the history of Premier League. And now he is heavily linked to a move away from England.

Jose Mourinho added that Alexis arrived January, in the first period of the season for him, it is ever an easy situation for a player but this season he had a good start, a good pre-season, he started well against Leicester, and then he was injured.

The Portuguese further asserted that the Chilean is the kind of player that needs to be really sharp in order to deliver a top-class performance.

