Alexis Sanchez has managed to find the net only five times since he moved to Manchester United in January 2018. He fell down the pecking order under Mourinho due to poor form and he hasn't really been able to get a starting place under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well.

Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez opened up about the atmosphere inside the dressing room under former manager Jose Mourinho before conceding that he lost the joy of playing football under him. He also stressed on his poor form ever since he moved to Old Trafford from Arsenal in a high profile transfer saying that he himself is worried about his declining ability.

Speaking for the first time about Jose Mourinho ever since the Portuguese coach’s departure from the club, Alexis Sanchez said that Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world. The Chilean lauded his coaching technique and eye for detail before the preparation of any match.

“But within the group, there was that feeling that you were in the team, then out. Sometimes I didn’t play, then I did, then I didn’t and as a player, you lose confidence,” added the former Arsenal attacker.

Sanchez then accepted that an atmosphere was created inside the United dressing room that wasn’t healthy. “I’ve played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it’s as if I lose my joy,” he added.

The speculation is doing rounds that the Chilean might be on his way out of the next summer but his monumental 450,000 pounds per week wages can prove to be a stumbling block.

