Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial is one of the most talented young players at the Old Trafford outfit but he has been used sporadically by coach Jose Mourinho ever since the French prodigy made his move to England from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015. Given the poor run of games that United has endured this season and how Martial is not getting enough play time, there are rumours doing round that he might be seeking a move away from the Red Devils in near future.

The unsettled French attacker is being monitored by several clubs in both England and abroad, and one of the favourites to land him, if he makes a move, is Arsenal. Anthony Martial further fuelled the speculation on Tuesday when he heaped praise on Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and how he loved watching Arsenal play while growing up.

The 22-year-old said that he watched the English Premier League ever since he was a child because of Patrice Evra, who comes from the same town as his. He then added that in the English league, his hero was Thierry Henry. “For my French heroes, I had Thierry Henry, of course, and then Zinedine Zidane, Zizou. They were the best. I admired strikers, number 10s,” added Martial.

According to reports, Arsene Wenger was keen to bring the then 18-year-old Martial to Arsenal but couldn’t manage to lure him to the Emirates outfit as Manchester United made a bigger offer and landed him. In his first season with the Red Devils, he managed just three goals while in the following 2015-16 season, the Frenchman scored 5 goals. His most prolific season came last year when he managed 10 strikes across all competitions.

However, Martial has hit peak form in the ongoing season netting 6 goals in 6 games before failing to extend that streak in a goalless draw last week. He has made 15 appearances for France national team scoring one goal.

