Paul Pogba's brother said that the problem at Manchester United was Jose Mourinho, both in the locker room and outside the locker room. He further added that Mourinho just wants to be the maestro and centre of attention all the time.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has hit out at former club manager Jose Mourinho for hampering the morale of his superstar brother and failing to bring the best out in him. Mathias went onto suggest that Paul is the kind of player who does not need much dressing down and that the World Cup winner always repay the faith entrusted him by his managers.

While speaking to media, Mathias said that the problem at Manchester United was Jose Mourinho, both in the locker room and outside the locker room. He further added that Mourinho just wants to be the maestro and centre of attention all the time.

“I know my brother, and you tell him, go, play, the rest, he will do it. Paul, he does not even calculate that aspect, you respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will perform for you in big matches,” added Mathias.

Paul Pogba has burst to life under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after enduring a torrid 2018-19 Premier League campaign under Mourinho. The Frenchman has netted four goals and assisted another two in last three Premier League matches.

Manchester United has won the last three matches under the tutelage of Solskjaer and currently lies at the fifth spot in league table three points adrift of fifth-placed Arsenal. Solskjaer’s real test will now come on January 13, Sunday, when the Red Devils travel to play Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More