Instead of coming to his club aid after a premature exit from UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made some sensational claims and said the Red Devils’ early exit from European championship isn’t something new to him. Mourinho, who knocked out United from Europe’s biggest spectacle during his managerial spells with 2004 winners FC Porto and defending champions Real Madrid in 2013. Despite an impressive record in UEFA Champions League, Mourinho failed to land Manchester United in the final eight this season.

In a season where their noisy neighbour and arch-rivals Manchester City ruling the Premier League, Manchester United were eyeing a successful campaign in the UEFA Champions League under the Special One’s guidance. The Portuguese manager has secured quarter-final spot for teams like Chelsea, FC Porto, Inter Milan and current title holders Real Madrid eight times but failed to register his ninth appearance in the final eight with Manchester United, a team he road blocked twice with Porto and Madrid. Speaking after the dreadful 2-1 defeat against Sevilla at Old Trafford, Mourinho said he is not here to create facade out of United’s elimination from Champions League.

Mourinho asserted that he doesn’t want to make a drama out of United’s early exit at the hands of Vincenzo Montella’s men at the Theatre of Dreams. Mourinho said United cannot be sad for more than 24 hours as they facing Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup. “I don’t want to make a drama of it, we don’t have time for that,” Mourinho was quoted as saying. “We have a match on Saturday [against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup], we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours. That’s football, it’s not the end of the world,” he added.

