Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is set to be offered a new deal by the club which will extend his stay at Old Trafford. Amid surging interest from Juventus for their star player, the United board doesn't want to take any chance and tie the player on fresh terms as quickly as possible. With nine goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, Martial has been in sublime form for the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United’s French sensation Anthony Martial has become the latest target for Serie A giants Juventus, who want to add significant pace up front amid surging rumours that Paulo Dybala is looking out of the club. Martial has been one of the most consistent players for Jose Mourinho this season and has attracted interest from top clubs after his on-field heroics with the club. After failing to convince manager Jose Mourinho of his remarkable talent, he has combined well with striker Romelu Lukaku to get involved in the most number of goals with him so far this season.

Martial has been lately linked with a move to Juventus with reports that his representatives held a meeting with the club administration. Meanwhile, Manchester United are willing to offer him a new fresh contract to ward off any interest from the Italian club. Jose Mourinho has largely utilized Martial on the left this season and has enjoyed fruitful result from the forward. The 22-year-old has unbelievable pace and is considered to be one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

As per a Times report, Juventus have made Martial their primary target and are willing to match United’s asking price for their star forward as they look to add some youth to their ageing squad. Former United manager Louis Van Gaal brought Martial from Monaco on a deal close to €54 million from Serie A club Monaco. Ever since making his debut for the Red Devils, he has gone strength to strength at old Trafford while becoming an integral member of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. He has less than 16 months left on his United deal and an option to extend the contract by a year.

United are now in talks with his representatives and are willing to trigger his 1-year extension and offer him a new deal at Old Trafford. Martial along with Marcus Rashford has played the role of a super substitute and has been largely effective for the side. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists for Manchester United in 26 Premier League appearances this season. Both Martial and Rashford have throughout the season maintained a healthy competition for a spot in the starting 11 keeping in mind their chances in the national side ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2019. Martial has currently scored 24 goals for United since signing for them in 2015 and is one goal away from earning Monaco and additional €10m as bonus fee.

Considering that United will have to pay an additional amount, it’s highly unlikely that they will loosen their clutches over the player who is arguably the future of the club. The club are also in talks with David De Gea’s agents in a bid to offer him a new deal and keep him away from the clutches of Real Madrid. De Gea’s move to Real collapsed in 2015 and he has ever since been a target for the Madrid club who want to bring the former Atletico Madrid keeper back to Spain.

