Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho plans to extend David De Gea's stay at the club after hinting that the club are in talks of a long-term deal. De Gea has been phenomenal for the Old Trafford outfit since the past few seasons and has gone strength to strength at the club.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been one of the best performers for the Red Devils for the past few seasons having swooped the player of the year honour twice in 2014 and 2015. In what can be a huge boost for United, manager Jose Mourinho is planning to tie down the Spaniard on a long-term deal which will see him pocketing improved wages at Old Trafford. The Portuguese has indicated that he will do whatever it takes to extend his star goalkeeper’s stay in Manchester. He has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid and was close to joining the La Liga giants in 2015 before the move collapsed. Now Mourinho has hinted that he will offer the custodian a deal which will keep him at the club until 2023.

De Gea has started the current season in fine form and showcased some extraordinary goalkeeping skills at United’s clash against Liverpool where he took the Anfield crowd by storm. The former Atletico Madrid keeper joined the Red Devils in June 2011 for £18.9 million. He didn’t had a perfect start to life in England but has gone strength to strength in making himself count in the list of the best goalkeepers in the world. It’s no surprise that Mourinho wants the Spain international to be at the club for his future endeavours.

“We are not going to let the option disappear, a goalkeeper like he is, obviously at a club that wants to get better and better, we are not going to let that year option go away. “But obviously, we are going to try to give him a contract that keeps him here, for much more than the length of that option,” said Mourinho about De Gea.

Asked if contract negotiations with De Gea were under way, Mourinho said: “I don’t know. I just trust the board and the work they do. I don’t negotiate with players, I don’t discuss numbers in contracts, I just say what is obvious, and any of you could say the same that he is to keep.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United top scorer last season Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to depart from the Premier League by the end of the current season with MLS and the Chinese Super League is seen as favourable destinations. Talking about the Swedish top striker’s fading attacking flair, Mourinho reckoned that Zlatan was now well par is best and cannot perform on at the top level.

According to Mail Online’s Jack Bezants, the Special One said: “I wish I was his manager when he was 29 at Inter Milan. We can’t stop time, and for players, time means a lot. Zlatan knows that. He knows that at the highest level he’s in the last part of his career, but his dream, his desire, his fight was always to end at Manchester United his career at the highest level.”

The striker who proved his mettle in a host of countries like Italy, Spain and France had a phenomenal first year in England scoring 28 goals last season. He picked up an ACL injury during United’s Europa League campaign last year and has scored just once this season.