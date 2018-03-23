Alexis Sanchez has failed to replicate his Arsenal form for Manchester United ever since signing for the Red Devils in the January transfer window this year. The Chilean has scored only once in 10 games for United and was blasted upon by United teammates who were frustrated on him after Sevilla loss in the Champions League.

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has failed to hit his top form since joining the Old Trafford club from Arsenal in January. The Chilean hit man was expected to quickly adapt to life at United and get back to his goal scoring business but he has been sluggish for the Red Devils and is still to find his best position in Jose Mourinho’s eleven. His disappointing displays for the team and United’s recent torrid form had put manager Jose Mourinho’s future at the club under the scanner while piling up pressure on him to deliver in the FA Cup, the only major trophy left for United to play for.

Sanchez’s misery might be because of a sudden change in the club and less time give to gel with the United players but for his United teammates, he has been a mere shadow of the player he was at Arsenal. The Chile international was ripped apart by United mates after the club’s humiliating defeat to Sevilla at the Old Trafford in the return leg of the Champions League last-16 clash. As per a Sun report, United players were unhappy with the 29-year-old’s performance in the game and slammed him for the terrible display.

Sanchez made little impact in the Sevilla game despite being on the pitch right from the beginning. As per a Sun report, his failure to track back when United lost possession and willingness to play his own game and not as per the team’s plan didn’t go down well with his teammates who gave a word or two to him and reminded him that he needs to play better football than he used to play at the Emirates. Sanchez has scored just once in 10 games for United and was dropped from their FA Cup victory against Brighton.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles you’re welcome! Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs for LA Galaxy after leaving Manchester United

Earlier in the week, Sanchez who is currently in France with his national side Chile revealed why things have been difficult for him at Manchester United. The Chilean who moved in January stated that his move was abrupt and everything changed quickly which is why he needs time to get a grove of things before he can start delivering for his new club. “The change of club was something that was very abrupt – it was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January – but many things have happened in my life that are difficult,” explained Sanchez.

ALSO READ: Douglas Costa cannot fill the void of ‘irreplaceable’ Neymar, claims Brazil coach Tite

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App