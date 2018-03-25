Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to let go of Paul Pogba and bring in reinforcements at Old Trafford. As per a report, the Portuguese manager has planned a massive squad revamp at United and is willing to go big on Real Madrid duo of Toni Kroos and Raphael Varane along with PSG pair of Marquinhos and Marco Verratti.

Manchester United are ready to sell Paul Pogba with manager Jose Mourinho trying to make a strong statement to the players that he remains the boss at Old Trafford. The 89 million French superstars has failed to hit his top game for the club in 2018 with a series of disappointing performances across competitions. Mourinho is planning to spend big this summer and believes Pogba’s sale will open up room for incoming star signings at the club as he is ready to challenge for at least one major trophy next season.

As per a Mirror report, Mourinho has lost patience with Paul Pogba and will raid a host of players he has shortlisted on his priority list. The report claims that some Manchester United players are also disappointed with Pogba’s attitude on the pitch and want him to focus on his football and not on his social media image. The Red Devils were ousted from the Champions League by Sevilla at Old Trafford in the return leg of their last-16 clash with Pogba failing to make an impact after coming on as a substitute to Marouane Fellaini. He was also sidelined for United’s important matches against Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The French midfielder has been a mere shadow of the instrumental figure he was in United’s Europa League and the League Cup winning campaign last season. He has been up there with the number of assists and a few impressive performances but has largely been ineffective when called up by Mourinho in big games and the United manager is now looking forward to encashing on him by bringing plenty steel in the midfield and the defence. Real Madrid pair of midfielder Toni Kroos and centre-back Raphael Varane top Mourinho’s list of targets with PSG pair Marquinhos and Marco Verratti and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro also making the list of probable.

Real Madrid won’t make it any easy for the United boss though with David De Gea remaining one of their top transfer targets, the Los Blancos value Varane close to £70m which will naturally break the transfer record of the highest fee United have ever paid for a defender. The solid defender, however, remains one of Mourinho’s favourite since his days in the Spanish capital and he will be making an audacious attempt to reunite with him in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos will come at nothing less than near £100m or perhaps in a deal which might involve less money but David De Gea in exchange. The German ace since joining the reigning European champions has been instrumental in the midfield and has regularly produced phenomenal performances in the centre. In his short stint, he has already won the Champions League twice with Real and a move away from the club will be a difficult decision for him. However, if United let Pogba depart, they will have Kroos to fill in his shoes and will have enough cash to tempt Real.

Mourinho reportedly has also set his sight on Verrati and Marquinhos as backups if he fails to get his first choice men. Alex Sandro, the agile Juventus left-back who can run down and be effective in attacks can be a perfect buy for Mourinho as he largely suits his style of play and will solve the manager’s Luke Shaw crisis but the Serie A giants will have to be convinced and paid well to let go of their prized possession.

