Although Manchester City has virtually won the Premier League title, it is just a matter of when that they get to celebrate their triumph for real. On another hand, Manchester United is edging closer to the runner-up finish by extending the lead on third-placed Liverpool by 4 points and with a game in hand.

Manchester United spoiled Manchester City’s party on Sunday after beating them 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter played at Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men entered the game with a win away from clinching the league title but the Paul Pogba-led United delayed their triumph. Jose Mourinho’s men overcame a two-goal deficit from the first half and went on to win the high-voltage Manchester derby in an emphatic fashion.

Vincent Kompany broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a powerful header while Ilkay Gundogan doubled City’s lead with a fantastic turn in the box and giving a sublime finish to the ball. The hosts could have ended the first half of the game with a cushion of at least five goals but the scoreline remained at 2-0 as Raheem Sterling squandered a number of chances in front of the goal.

Manchester United stepped on the pitch in the second half with a different game plan and Paul Pogba proved the chief orchestrator of the plan. The towering midfielder pulled one goal for his side in the 53rd minute and once again rose to the occasion two minutes later equalising score for his side with a leaping header. It was in the 69th minute that the Old Trafford outfit scored the third goal through Chris Smalling and registered an unlikely victory.

