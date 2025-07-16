LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > Sports > Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt

Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt

Manchester United are eyeing Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson as a potential summer signing amid their striker search. Despite flashes of talent, Jackson’s inconsistency and Chelsea’s new signings have made him available. United are focusing on Mbeumo but remain interested in the Senegalese forward’s situation.

Nicolas Jackson (Image Credit - X)
Nicolas Jackson (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 06:00:30 IST

Football club Manchester United are reportedly closely monitoring Chelsea Football Club’s forward Nicolas Jackson as they search for a new striker this summer. 

Jackson, 24, joined Chelsea from Villarreal two seasons ago and has shown glimpses of his goal-scoring talent. Across all competitions, he notched 23 goal contributions in his debut campaign and followed up with 21 last season. However, questions remain over his consistency and composure in front of goal.

Chelsea Open to Selling Jackson After New Signings

Chelsea’s summer reinforcements, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have pushed Jackson down the pecking order. The club is now reportedly open to selling the Senegalese international, with several clubs circling.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Jackson’s tendency to miss big chances and pick up needless red cards has frustrated the Chelsea hierarchy. With Chelsea actively reshaping their attack, Jackson could be cashed in to fund further deals.

United Prioritise Mbeumo but Keep Jackson on Radar

United are currently focusing on signing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, but they’re also tracking Nicolas Jackson’s situation closely. The Red Devils have missed out on other striker targets this summer, Chelsea beat them to Delap, and Arsenal are nearing a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Names like Ollie Watkins, Moise Kean, and Dusan Vlahovic remain in the mix, but Jackson is quickly becoming a serious option. United may wait until player sales are finalized before launching a bid.

Aston Villa and AC Milan are also interested, though Milan are reportedly struggling to match Chelsea’s valuation. The Blues are expected to demand a fee north of 50 million British Pounds, similar to the recent sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal. despite Jackson’s Transfermarkt valuation of 43 million British Pounds.

With eight years left on his Chelsea deal, any move for Jackson will require a bold approach. Whether United take that leap remains to be seen.

Also Read: Noa Essengue’s Summer League Surge: Chicago Bulls Rookie Making Waves

Tags: chelseaManchester UnitedNicolas Jackson

More News

Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine To Use Only Defensive Force Against Russia
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kins Of Pithoragarh Road Tragedy
11 Trains Of Pakistan Will Be Handed Over To The Private Sector
SC Seeks UP, Uttarakhand Response On QR Code Mandate For Kanwar Yatra Shops
Noa Essengue’s Summer League Surge: Chicago Bulls Rookie Making Waves
Portion Of White House Evacuated After Security Concerns Over Phone
Numerology Horoscope July 15, 2025: Financial Forecast Based On Your Birth Number
New York Jets Lock Down Their Star: Sauce Gardner Signs Record USD 120 Million Extension
Shemar Stewart’s Contract Showdown: Rookie Holdout Shakes Bengals’ Camp
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?