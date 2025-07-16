Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt

Football club Manchester United are reportedly closely monitoring Chelsea Football Club’s forward Nicolas Jackson as they search for a new striker this summer.

Jackson, 24, joined Chelsea from Villarreal two seasons ago and has shown glimpses of his goal-scoring talent. Across all competitions, he notched 23 goal contributions in his debut campaign and followed up with 21 last season. However, questions remain over his consistency and composure in front of goal.

Chelsea Open to Selling Jackson After New Signings

Chelsea’s summer reinforcements, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have pushed Jackson down the pecking order. The club is now reportedly open to selling the Senegalese international, with several clubs circling.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Jackson’s tendency to miss big chances and pick up needless red cards has frustrated the Chelsea hierarchy. With Chelsea actively reshaping their attack, Jackson could be cashed in to fund further deals.

United Prioritise Mbeumo but Keep Jackson on Radar

United are currently focusing on signing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, but they’re also tracking Nicolas Jackson’s situation closely. The Red Devils have missed out on other striker targets this summer, Chelsea beat them to Delap, and Arsenal are nearing a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

Names like Ollie Watkins, Moise Kean, and Dusan Vlahovic remain in the mix, but Jackson is quickly becoming a serious option. United may wait until player sales are finalized before launching a bid.

Aston Villa and AC Milan are also interested, though Milan are reportedly struggling to match Chelsea’s valuation. The Blues are expected to demand a fee north of 50 million British Pounds, similar to the recent sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal. despite Jackson’s Transfermarkt valuation of 43 million British Pounds.

With eight years left on his Chelsea deal, any move for Jackson will require a bold approach. Whether United take that leap remains to be seen.

