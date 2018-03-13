Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has not had the kind of start he was expecting at Old Trafford since moving from Arsenal. The misfiring Chilean was reportedly involved in an on-field clash with teammates Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in United's victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Alexis Sanchez has failed to hit his top form for Manchester United after joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window of 2018 and has struggled to find his perfect spot in Jose Mourinho’s XI. The Chilean hit man’s mega move was touted as one of the best for United in recent times and deservingly so as United’s fierce rivals were also competing for his signatures and he was arriving from the clutches of another rival. Sanchez was made the highest paid player at Old Trafford, with United leaving no stones unturned in making him feel home. However, things are not yet perfect for the forward who is not delivering his best under Mourinho yet.

United offered Arsenal their Armenian superstar Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a no cash involved swap deal and offered Sanchez weekly wages of £400,000-a-week, but to that Sanchez has managed to offer only one goal so far. Though he has been heavily involved in United’s build-up play and attack but has failed to live up to the aura of his arrival. After reports claimed that Sanchez’s arrival has not gone down well with United’s ace midfielder Paul Pogba, who was pocketing the biggest salary so far, now the Manchester Evening News have claimed Sanchez clashed with Pogba and Scott McTominay in United’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Sanchez reportedly blasted McToiminay on losing the ball in during the game and also fired up on Pogba, however, the duo enthusiastically celebrated the victory at the end and the Chilean was seen applauding his teammate for his efforts in the win. The game saw both Pogba and Sanchez have minimal impact on United’s breath-taking comeback which was inspired by a pinpoint opener from Chris Smalling, followed by an equaliser from in-form Romelu Lukaku and a stunning winner from Nemanja Matic to seal the deal.

Sanchez and Pogba have both been included in Manchester United’s squad to face Sevilla today but the French midfielder’s inclusion in the starting XI is unlikely as he is still to be deemed fit for the clash. Both Pogba and Sanchez will aim to put their bad phases aside and flourish on the big day at Old Trafford to ensure United secure a spot in the last eight of the Champions League.

