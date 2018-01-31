Manchester United's star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic can be on his way to MLS with LA Galaxy his preferable destination. The Swedish ace has failed to cement his place in the United XI since returning from injury and has scored only once in seven appearances for the English giants.

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season with MLS being his preferred destination. The likes of David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa have all done it and it looks like the American top flight is going to witness another legend grace their shores. Amid rife rumours that the United top scorer last season is on course for a move to LA Galaxy, coach Sigi Schmid has not ruled out the possibility of landing the stalwart.

Zlatan has been heavily linked with La Galaxy in the past couple of months after failing to hit his prime once again returning from injury. The marquee striker failed to leave an impact and was put to the sidelines after picking up yet another injury in the middle of the season. He made just seven appearances for United after recovering from the horrific ACL injury that he suffered in his side’s Europa League clash last year in April. The 36-year-old’s current contract at the club expires at the end of the season and he will be looking for a new challenge after that.

Talking about the prospect of Ibrahimovic joining his side, La Galaxy manager Schmid reckoned they could ‘maybe’ get Ibrahimovic but maintained at the point it’s only a rumour. “There’s been a lot of talk about it in the past and it’s something that maybe gets opened up again,” Schmid said of a move for the striker. I don’t know what’s there. If there was something there, I’m sure we’d all know. Right now, it’s all rumours,” said Schmid.

Earlier United boss Jose Mourinho had also hinted that Ibrahimovic can be on his way to MLS and that the club won’t stand in his way of he wants a new challenge. “Zlatan is in the last year of his contract,” Mourinho said.

“If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country we are here to help and to create conditions for that to happen, not to make his life difficult,” he added.