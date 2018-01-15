With just two starts and a goal after making a sensational comeback, Jose Mourinho has admitted Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is embracing the closing stages of playing football at the top level. "Zlatan knows that. He knows that at the highest level he's in the last part of his career, but his dream, his desire, his fight was always to end at Manchester United his career at the highest level," Mourinho was quoted as saying.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is embracing the closing stages of playing football at the top level. The Red Devils striker, who recently made a stunning yet inspiring comeback from a career-shattering ACL injury is yet to score a goal for Manchester United this season in the Premier League. “I was his manager when he was 29 at Inter Milan. We can’t stop time, and for players time means a lot,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told UK newspapers.

Although reports suggest that the 36-year old is playing his last season as a Red Devil, Mourinho still believes that Ibrahimovic is a fighter and can still outclass many high rated strikers which are a decade younger than the Swedish talisman. Despite admitting that Ibra is closing in on his career end, the Special One still ranks him as a top player. “As a leader in the dressing room, as a leader on the pitch, as a quality player on the pitch, I think he can do that, he deserves that and I’m here to try to help him do that,” Mourinho said.