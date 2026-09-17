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Home > Sports News > Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup: Manchester United suffered a historic Carabao Cup third-round exit after Brighton came from 2-0 down to win at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Sep 16). The defeat added to the pressure on Michael Carrick, with United now suffering three defeats this season. Brighton will face Manchester City in the fourth round after the draw was completed. Here is the full Carabao Cup fourth-round draw and all the key details.

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw
Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 11:39 IST

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup: Manchester United suffered a historic Carabao Cup third-round exit after Brighton came from 2-0 down to win at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Sep 16). The defeat added to the pressure on Michael Carrick, with United now suffering three defeats this season. Brighton will face Manchester City in the fourth round after the draw was completed. Here is the full Carabao Cup fourth-round draw and all the key details.

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat

The defeat against Brighton marked a remarkable low for Manchester United, with the club losing at Old Trafford after taking a two-goal lead for the first time since 1976. Sir Alex Ferguson was the manager of St Mirren when John Pratt scored the winner for Tottenham on September 4, 1976, the last occasion United had suffered such a defeat at home.

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The period since then has included Ferguson’s successful spells with Aberdeen and Manchester United, as well as the emergence of the famous Class of ’92. The latest result therefore represents a significant unwanted chapter in the club’s history.

Pressure Mounts on Michael Carrick

The result comes just days after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City in the Premier League. United supporters had already staged protests inside and outside Old Trafford before that derby loss and made their frustration clear again after the latest setback against Brighton.

Carrick’s side have won just twice this season, against newly promoted Ipswich Town at home after falling behind and Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK in the Champions League. They have now lost three matches, which is more defeats than Carrick suffered in the 17 games after replacing Ruben Amorim in January.

Carrick insisted that he does not feel under pressure despite the disappointing run. The Manchester United head coach said his focus remains on winning matches and creating a positive atmosphere within the squad.

Brighton Advance to Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Brighton’s comeback at Old Trafford secured their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round. The Seagulls had entered the contest in strong form and continued their impressive recent record at the Theatre of Dreams.

Carabao Cup Fourth-Round Draw

  • Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal
  • Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Everton vs Newcastle United
  • Sunderland vs Brentford
  • Liverpool vs Chelsea
  • Bradford City vs Peterborough United
  • Fulham vs Crystal Palace
  • Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

When Will the Carabao Cup Fourth-Round Matches Be Played?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round matches will be played during the week commencing October 26, with the exact dates and kick-off times to be confirmed.

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Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw
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Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw
Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw
Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw
Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw
Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw

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