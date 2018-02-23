Manchester United's ace goalkeeper David De Gea is set to sign a contract extension with the Old Trafford club. The Spaniard has been a long-term target for Real Madrid but appears to be confident on snubbing the interest from the European champions. De Gea currently has 18-months left on his Manchester United contract.

Manchester United are confident that their superstar goalkeeper David De Gea will extend his contract with the club. The Spaniard has been sensational for the Old Trafford outfit this season having produced some exceptional match-winning performances across competitions. He has been one of the best players at the club for the past number of seasons and is on the radar of Real Madrid who are on a desperate hunt to replace Keylor Navas between the sticks. De Gea looks set to ditch interest from Real to extend his stay in Manchester.

De Gea currently has 18 months left on his contract with United and the club are willing to trigger the extra one year option which will see him remain a Red Devil until 2020. Despite surging interest from Real Madrid, the negotiations between the player and United have progressed well and a fresh deal is already on the table. ESPN have reported that the Spanish keeper is set to sign a new deal at the club. This puts to rest all the rumours suggesting that the keeper is on his way back to the Spanish capital.

The 27-year-old has been a long-term target for Real Madrid who almost had their man in 2015. The move, however, didn’t capitalise due to a last minute error in paperwork. The former Atletico Madrid keeper joined United in 2011 and has since gone strength to strength at the club while asserting himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He produced a match-winning display yet again in Manchester United’s goalless draw against Sevilla n the Champions League.

Among other targets for Real Madrid, if they lose out on De Gea is Chelsea number 1 Thibaut Courtois who has lately been linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

