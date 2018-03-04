Chelsea superstar Willian has committed his future to the Stamford Bridge club and has insisted that he wants to stay with the club and win as many trophies as he can. The Manchester United target will run out of contract in 2020 and has admitted that he wants to run out his contract at the London club.

Chelsea has survived a terrible title defense this season and find themselves battling it out with other top six sides for a top-four finish this season. Antonio Conte’s men have been sluggish in the Premier League and find themselves struggling at the 5th position on the league table with 53 points. In an otherwise hapless Chelsea team, Brazilian forward Willian has been sensational across competitions and courtesy to his performances, he has attracted interest from Manchester United. However, Wilian believes his future at the Stamford Bridge is far from over.

Willian has floored the rumours of a move away from Chelsea and asserted that he has no intentions of leaving the club anytime soon. Earlier during the January transfer window, stakes were high that he will be reuniting with former manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford but the Brazil international has insisted he is happy with life at Chelsea and wants to play for the club for a few more years. His contract with the club will run out in 2020 but he believes he will get a fresh deal before the expiration of his current contract.

“My goal is to stay here at Chelsea. Unless Chelsea does not want me anymore – then I’d have to find another club!,” Willian was quoted as saying by the Goal. “I want to stay here for many more years, if it is possible, to renew my contract. On that, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I’m adapted here,” he stated.

He has scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in 45 appearances for Chelsea this season and continues to remain one of the fastest players in the English Premier League despite being 29. The Chelsea forward believes he has during his time in London has established himself has a fan favourite and intends to run out his contract with the club.

“I want to stay here for many more years, if it is possible, to renew my contract. On that, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I’m adapted here. I will have been here five years at the end of the season, I’ve won titles. I think I have the affection of the fans too,” said Willian.

“I intend to continue here until the end of my contract, to renew, and to continue for more years,” he added.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star was earlier touted to end his career in his native country Brazil but he has now certainly put all those rumours to rest. With 24 goals in 156 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in 2013, Willian has been a regular in the side and aims to continue his brilliant form for the English champions.

