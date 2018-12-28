While speaking to media after the Huddersfield match, the Manchester United coach said that Paul Pgba is a top player and is one of the best players in the world. Solskjaer then lauded the Frenchman's attitude both on and off the pitch, which reportedly has been the bone of contention between the player and Mourinho.

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded the undoubted talent of Paul Pogba stressing that he intends to build the Red Devils team around the superstar midfielder. Solskjaer’s praise for the World Cup winner has come in the wake of his sensational displays in back to back games under the regime of the Norwegian coach. Pogba has scored two and assisted two goals in two matches ever since the high-profile departure of Jose Mourinho from Old Trafford.

While speaking to media after the Huddersfield match, the Manchester United coach said that Paul Pgba is a top player and is one of the best players in the world. Solskjaer then lauded the Frenchman’s attitude both on and off the pitch, which reportedly has been the bone of contention between the player and Mourinho.

The Norwegian said that Pogba has been same as others during training sessions and his attitude has been perfect. “He’s been top class and we’re looking to build a team around him of course, but there are so many quality players (in this squad),” he added.

Manchester United has been revitalised under the tutelage of Solskjaer and the improvement in players’ morale is showing on the pitch. In their first Premier League match after Mourinho’s departure, United thrashed Cardiff City 5-1 while in the subsequent game, they overpowered Huddersfield 3-1. The Red Devils will now host Bournemouth on Sunday at Old Trafford and will look to continue their rampant run in the league.

