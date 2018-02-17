Manchester United are on a hunt to sign the best possible replacement of the club veteran Michael Carrick. Carrick, who spent most of his football career at Old Trafford will finally retire at season end. The 36-year old is expected to take up coaching role and will be a helping hand Jose Mourinho after his retirement. Speaking ahead of United's FA Cup clash, the Special One asserted that United need to land a midfielder because they will lose Michael Carrick at season end.

With England midfielder seeking retirement at season end, Jose Mourinho revealed that Manchester United are on a hunt to sign the best possible replacement of the club veteran Michael Carrick at the end of this season. Carrick, who spent most of his football career at Old Trafford will finally retire at season end. The 36-year old is expected to take up coaching role and will be a helping hand Jose Mourinho after his retirement. With the announcement of United looking for a midfielder’s signature next season, The special One will also land direct competition to Paul Pogaba’s midfield contingency.

Pogba is making headlines after his series of dreadful performances was condemned by many football pundits. The Frenchman has missed regular starts at Old Trafford and was only introduced as substitute by Mourinho. Mourinho is looking to give Pogba some breathing space with the signing and players like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio and Nice ace Jean Michael Seri are perhaps the only frontrunners. Speaking before his side’s FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town, the Special One asserted that United need to land a midfielder because they will lose Michael Carrick at season end.

“We need to sign a midfield player because we are going to lose Michael Carrick,” Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying. Seeking balance in the United squad, Mourinho said he has remained vocal in media about his future signings. “Of course, we need balance in the team. I told you that one or two months ago when we were speaking about the market. When some of you keep saying that we are going to buy that striker, that winger, that left winger, that right winger, I told you two months ago,” Mourinho said.