Clearly, Mourinho is short staffed currently and his pre-season plans are not going according to his plans. Where Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal moved in quickly and secured their transfer targets early in the transfer window, Manchester United has struggled to close in the deals of 5 players that Jose Mourinho requested the board.

When Jose Mourinho said that Liverpool should win the Premier League title in the soon-to-start 2018-19 season due to their sweeping business in the transfer market, there was a clear undertone of envy in Portuguese coach’s comment. And after sustaining an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in a friendly recently, Mourinho exploded in anger and vented against Manchester United board for being too lax in securing his transfer targets.

Alexis Sanchez was one of the few senior players who featured in the friendly match against Liverpool. The Chilean was bereft of quality service throughout the game and was evidently cut a frustrated figure. Earlier, Anthony Martial left the pre-season tour due to family obligations while Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford are still on post World Cup holidays.

During a press conference after the friendly match, Jose Mourinho said, “This is not our team this is not our squad. We started the game with almost half of the players who are not even going to belong to our squad on August 9. They will not be here. This is not our squad. Reinforcements, you mean players that I would like to buy, to add to the squad. That’s another thing, but this is not my squad, this is not even half my squad, or 30 per cent of it. So don’t look to this.”

Clearly, Mourinho is short staffed currently and his pre-season plans are not going according to his plans. Where Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal moved in quickly and secured their transfer targets early in the transfer window, Manchester United has struggled to close in the deals of 5 players that Jose Mourinho requested the board.

“I would like to have two more players. I think I am not going to get two,” Mourinho added when asked about his transfer targets.

United have already added Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant but the Portuguese manager is still far from content. He is looking to add two another players to his squad in order to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More