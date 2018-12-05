Manchester United vs Arsenal live streaming: The Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium on Thursday and it will start from 01:20 am am India time. Manchester United vs Arsenal game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and the live stream will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Manchester United vs Arsenal live streaming: Given the current form, an alarmingly inconsistent Manchester United will need a monumental effort to overcome a rampant Arsenal team. The Red Devils will host the Gunners at the Old Trafford on Wednesday night in which is touted to be a one-sided encounter. Jose Mourinho will be ruing the fact that his defenders are out on sidelines and Unai Emery’s boys are extremely butchering in front of goal, especially Pieree Emrick Aubameyang.

Were Manchester United have been struggling to find feet in the Premier League, Unai Emery’s Arsenal has been flying high. The North London outfit has been absolutely fantastic this season and looks braced for a top four finish, if not Premier League winners. On the other hand, Mourinho has been struggling to revatilise his squad despite of several world class players in the squad.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester United vs Arsenal?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Manchester United vs Arsenal?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on December 6, Thursday, and it will start at 01:30 am India time. The two sides will lock horn at Old Trafford.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Manchester United vs Arsenal match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Holding, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

