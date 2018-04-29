Manchester United vs Arsenal match will kick off at 09:00 PM IST on Sunday, April 29. The Premier League match will be televised on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD. It can also be live streamed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Arsene Wenger will be looking to end his 22-year-old reign in style when his Arsenal side travels to play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. However, it will be a monumental task for the North London outfit to put one over Jose Mourinho’s men who have the meanest defence in the current Premier League campaign having earned 17 clean sheets so far. Arsenal’s contention further worsens when their abysmal record away from home this season is kept under consideration.

With hopes of a top-five finish almost over, Wenger is likely to experiment with his squad and might rest his senior players to keep them fresh for the Europa League semifinal. The biggest if in the upcoming Premier League match for Arsenal is Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is fighting for fitness after an injury couple of weeks ago. On another hand, Mourinho will have all the first teamers at his disposal to choose from and is likely to field his strongest squad.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal online? Where to live stream the match?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app. It should be noted that you need a premium membership to view the match.

When and what time is the Manchester United vs Arsenal match?

The Premier League match will be played on April 29, 2018 and will start at 09:00 PM IST. The match will be played at Old Trafford stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Manchester United vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD.

What are the potential lineups for Manchester United vs Arsenal match?

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Ramsey, Ozil, Xhaka; Welbeck, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku

