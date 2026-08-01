Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other in an exciting pre-season friendly at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. On Saturday afternoon, millions of football fans will be watching this showdown between two top European teams. Besides giving fans a glimpse of their future squad, such games serve the clubs’ purpose of testing themselves on the field before the next competitive season starts.

United’s recent activities are not showing signs of real match readiness, as the club’s pre-season campaign so far has been mixed. United were beaten by Wrexham, but later they showed their potential by crushing Rosenborg 5-0. But Atletico started their preparation with a great team performance against Getafe 4-1. It’s not hard to imagine the desire that Diego Simeone will have to see the team’s good form continue.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid

Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Date: August 1, 2026

Venue: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM BST

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details

Fans in United Kingdom can catch the game on MUTV through the channel, club website, and MUTV app with an active subscription. Commentary will be carried on two hours before kickoff time. However, in India, supporters can expect the match to be aired on FanCode.

Manchester United Team News

Michael Carrick is still having trouble with the absence of several senior players that will join them once they return from their holidays following the World Cup. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and some regular first – team players are among those who have not yet fully returned to the squad. While the new players are slowly getting acquainted with the team, Carrick is still going to rely on the young players who have been performing well during the Scandinavian tour. Joshua Zirkzeen, Ethan Williams, Shea Lacey, and Harry Asses did so well against Rosenborg that they might once more make it among the players getting a go.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Andrey Santos, Mount; Garnacho, Cunha, Ethan Williams; Zirkzee.

Atletico Madrid Team News

There are also reports that Atletico still have several players away on vacation who are part of the FIFA World Cup squad which has just returned. Pablo Barrios people say is unable to play because of a bodily complaint, and while Simeone is probably going to rotate extensively, it should be a period of great opportunity for new guys like Morten Hjulmand and Kang-in Lee, both being the most recent additions, due to which Atletico will be playing at Stockholm, they might get significant minutes. The Spanish outfit will probably remain committed to developing young players from its academy while at the same time being guided by veteran first-team players in the process of fitness development.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Musso; Molina, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Llorente, Cardoso, Baena; Kang-in Lee; Julian Alvarez, Sorloth.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It is hard to predict pre-season matches mainly because of squad rotation and fitness management. Still, United seem quite refreshed as they have already played many friendlies. Then again, Atleti are still adjusting their lineup for internationals who have returned and for new signees. Red Devils’ young attackers were very active throughout the summer, so maybe Carrick’s team is a bit better for match fitness.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Also Read: Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know