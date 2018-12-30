Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV telecast will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Premier League match will start from 10 pm India time and will be played at Old Trafford.

After making a blistering start under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United will be hoping to continue the red-hot winning streak in Premier League when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday. All eyes will be on Paul Pogba who has hit peak form in the last two matches against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Manchester United is in ruthless form and Bournemouth would need a monumental effort to topple the Red Devils’ juggernaut. United thumped Cardiff 5-1 and overpowered Huddersfield 3-1 in their previous league outing. Solksjaer would like to end 2018 on a high with a comprehensive victory over inconsistent Cherries.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester United vs Bournemouth?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Manchester United vs Bournemouth?

The match will be played on December 30, Sunday, and it will start at 10 pm India time. The Premier League encounter will be played at Old Trafford.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester United vs Bournemouth? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Manchester United vs Bournemouth match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What are lineups for Manchester United vs Bournemouth match?

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Matic; Mata, Pogba, Martial; Rashford

Bournemouth XI: Begovic; Mings, Cook, Ake; Ibra, Brooks, Lerma, Surman, Rico; King, Wilson

