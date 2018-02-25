Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD from 07:30 PM (IST) onwards. The football match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app. Both Manchester United and Chelsea will be looking to secure all the points from the game to keep their top four hopes alive in Premier League.

All eyes will be on under-fire Paul Pogba whether he will be handed a starting spot in the team or not

Manchester United have slipped to the third spot in the Premier League table and they will be looking forward to restoring themselves at the runners-up position when they host a formidable Chelsea side at Old Trafford on Sunday. On another hand, Chelsea has made a strong comeback in the league after suffering a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford and would like to keep the momentum going. All eyes will be on under-fire Paul Pogba, who was benched by coach Jose Mourinho in the Sevilla game, whether he will be handed a starting spot in the team or not.

Manchester United will be without a host of players – Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who are currently undergoing treatment. The travelling Chelsea side will head into the highly-anticipated clash without David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Also, Antonio Conte might give Olivier Giroud his first team start since his move to the club in January.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea match can be seen on Hotstar.com. If you want to catch the game on the go then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match?

The Chelsea match is on 25th February, 2018 and the game will be broadcast at 07:30 PM India time. The match will be held at the Old Trafford.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester United vs Chelsea? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League match will be live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What are the squads for Manchester United vs Chelsea game?

Chelsea: Courtois; Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kante, Fàbregas, Moses; Hazard, Morata, Willian

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Lingard, Matic, Pogba, Mata; Alexis, Lukaku

