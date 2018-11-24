Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live streaming: The Premier League match will be played on Saturday at the Old Trafford and it will commence from 08:30 pm India time. The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and the live streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace game can be accessed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

All eyes will be on man in-form Anthony Martial and struggling Paul Pogba who has failed to hit peak form his season

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live streaming: Manchester United will look to overcome the mauling they suffered at the hands of Manchester City before going on the international break when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. Jose Mourinho’s men had turned their form around when they registered three back-to-back victories, which included an overwhelming Champions League win over Juventus, but hit a snag against defending Premier League champions.

Jose Mourinho earlier reiterated that he is hopeful that the Red Devils will finish the season in the top four and in order to fulfill that hope, his side desperately needs to secure all three points in the forthcoming match. All eyes will be on man in-form Anthony Martial who has scored consecutively in six games while much will be expected from midfield orchestrator Paul Pogba, who has failed to hit peak form this season.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 24, Saturday, and it will start at 08:30 pm India time. The two sides will at Old Trafford.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1.

What are the likely lineups for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace?

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Fred, Fellaini, Matic; Lingard; Alexis, Martial

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Kelly, Sakho, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Meyer; Townsend, Zaha

