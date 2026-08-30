Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction: After their disappointing 2-0 loss to the newly promoted Hull City last weekend – when Carrick’s team managed to have a majority of the play but only had 21 shots – Manchester United will aim to recover when they host Ipswich Town in the 2026-27 Premier League tonight. Ipswich, then again, won their first match this season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland, and followed that up with another Carabao Cup win – 3-1 against Leicester City.

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Details

Match: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town

Competition: Premier League 2026-27, Matchweek 2

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Kick-off: 4:30 PM BST / 9:00 PM IST

Manchester United Team News

United have multiple injury issues before their home league match, the first game of the season at home. The new signing Carlos Baleba won’t feature due to an ankle ligament injury, and the player could be out for three weeks. Amad Diallo is a doubt, and Manuel Ugarte is away due to a long-term injury.

The situation is more optimistic for Mason Mount, who has resumed training, which means he tends to be in the squad. Marcus Rashford will start again since he completed a match from the bench against Hull. Benjamin Sesko will probably stay on the bench again as a substitute.

Ipswich Town Team News

Ipswich have fewer major worrying issues but might still be unable to include Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor and Jaden Philogene, while Florentino Luis is questionable because of his calf problem. Exequiel Palacios may get the chance to make his debut after leaving behind Bayer Leverkusen, albeit it is possible he could be restricted to a substitute’s role.

Julio Enciso, who was injured by a cramp against Sunderland, is now fit and is expected to stay in the starting line-up of Gary O’Neil’s wide attacking line-up.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Lineups

Manchester United Predicted Lineup: Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo

Ipswich Town Predicted Lineup: Kjell Scherpen; Leif Davis, Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Dara O’Shea, Sasa Lukic, Marcelino Nunez, Julio Enciso, Daizen Maeda, Emerson, Abdul Fatawu

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction

If Manchester United are going to get their first Premier League win, they of course have enough quality to do so, even more so if they take advantage of having a home game at Old Trafford. Carrick’s reaction after losing to Hull City means that he definitely expects a much higher level of performance, and also Rashford playing again from the start might give the attack more creativity. Yet, Ipswich is in good form right now, and the issue of United having a poor defense will make this game a very difficult one.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town

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