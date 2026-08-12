Manchester United vs Leeds United: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction: The iconic Dublin’s iconic Croke Park will host the high-profile football friendly between Manchester United and Leeds United on August 13 as the 2026-27 edition of the Premier League draws closer. Despite the clash being only a Friendly match, it is expected to be a highly competitive fixture.

Manchester United, who had a decent outing in the 2025-26 Premier League, finishing third, have had a promising pre-season build-up. Since slipping up in their opening fixture against Wareham in July, they beat Atletico Madrid and held Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain to a draw. Hence, the 13-time Premier League Champions appear a hugely threatening prospect ahead of their first match of the season against Hull on August 22, Saturday.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been equally promising in their lead-up to the Premier League campaign. After going down to Wrexham, they edged out Sunderland 1-0 and stunned Liverpool 2-4 in a high-scoring contest. They had also defeated RB Leizpig with another confident 2-0 victory. Hence, one can expect the contest against Manchester United to be a spicy one.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Leeds United Competition Club Friendly Date August 13, 2026 Venue Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland Kick-off Time 7:30 PM BST/12:00 AM IST Live Streaming ITVX

Manchester United Team News

With Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United after leaving Barcelona FC, manager Michael Carrick will look to get him back into the fold. Kobbie Mainoo is set to be available, as is Benjamin Sesko, who missed the entire pre-season friendly due to an injury. Senne Lammens and Matheus Cunha also missed the clash due to illness but back in contention, while Mason Mount has been rendered unavailable.

Manchester United predicted XI: Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Diego León, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu.

Leeds United Team News

James Trafford’s Leeds debut looms after Wilfred Gnonto starred off the bench in their narrow in over RB Leizpig. The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same.

Leeds United Predicted XI: James Trafford, Arijanet Muharemovic, Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol, Jayden Bogle, Sean Longstaff, Ethan Ampadu, James Justin, Callum Wilson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Wilfried Gnonto.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United Club Friendly match in India?

There is no live telecast for the match in India but fans can stream it through the FanCode App and website.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction

With both sides coming on the back of having strong form, there is very little to choose between them. Hence, the match could well finish in a draw.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leeds United.