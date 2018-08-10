Manchester United vs Leicester City Live streaming India Time: Jose Mourinho's men will take on Leicester City at Old Trafford in the first match of the Premier League 2018-19 season. The live stream of the football match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV coverage can be caught on Star Sports Select 1.

All eyes will be on Jamie Vardy and Alexis Sanchez in the upcoming Premier League match

Manchester United vs Leicester City Live streaming India Time: Football fans across the world will have more reasons to smile as Premier League will make its comeback on late Friday night. An underprepared (if coach Jose Mourinho is to be believed) Manchester United will host a resurgent Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League 2018-19 season curtain raiser. All eyes will be on United’s marquee signing Fred who recently joined the club from Shakhtar Donetsk while on the other hand, Leicester will begin life without their talisman Riyad Mahrez, who switched to Manchester City earlier in July.

Jose Mourinho has lamented the bad pre-season due to the absence of several first-team players and United board’s incompetence in the transfer market. It will the same squad as previous season for Mourinho while Leicester will be missing their big name. As far as the pre-season preparations are concerned, nothing really separates the two sides and it will be interesting to see how they will fare against each other in the upcoming match.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Manchester United vs Leicester City match?

If you want to watch the live stream of the match, you can log on to Hotstar.com. The Manchester United game can also be watched on the go with Hotstar app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Manchester United vs Leicester City?

The curtain raiser will be played on August 11, Saturday, at 00:30 am India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV broadcast of the Premier League match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups in Manchester United vs Leicester City match?

Manchester United: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Mata; Sanchez, Lukaku

Leicester City: Schmeichel; R. Pereira, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs; Ndidi, Iborra, Maddison, Albrighton, A Silva; Vardy

