Football pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both in their analysis of Manchester United's much-awaited clash against Liverpool reckoned that Old Trafford will be a difficult place to travel for Jurgen Klopp and his side. With the second spot in mind, neither United nor Liverpool would defer playing from their strengths.

Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday in a high octane Premier League contest which is being touted as the clash of the season. The two of England’s oldest rivals will lock horns for the second spot on the league table. Manchester United after keeping the second spot to themselves for almost all season recently gave it away to Liverpool who were then again outnumbered by United’s successive wins. Giving their verdict of the clash, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have delivered their respective verdicts of the game and they are expecting energy, passion and the intent at Old Trafford.

The two Sky Sports pundit who have eagerly waited for the match were of similar opinions. Both the former England stars said it will be high on energy affair when Jose Mourinho will have to put his defensive clutches around a swashbuckling Liverpool attack which has been phenomenal in front of the goal. They both agreed that unlike the previous time when United forced Liverpool to share points at Anfield, this time around goals are certain to come. Manchester United’s home support will play a huge role in the game believe both Neville and Carragher, who played 508 and 400 games for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

“I always fancy United at home,” Neville told Sky Sports. “With Liverpool, you have to get through that first half an hour, especially at Anfield, where they are a completely different proposition. I’ve always thought that for Liverpool away from home they struggled with the size of the pitch, despite them not being hugely different on paper. It’s a lot harder for United to play at Anfield and a lot harder for Liverpool to play at Old Trafford, so I fancy United to win,” said the former Manchester United defender.

Both United and Liverpool have been unbeaten in their past four games and are enjoying a healthy tussle for the closest spot to Manchester City on the table. Pep Guardiola’s men look poised to lift the title this season having lost just once in the Premier League so far. Both Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho will look to pull one over another after failing to produce a result at Anfield earlier. Even if there aren’t goals, there will be enough desire to win believes Neville who stated that Mourinho has changed his attacking tactics after the draw and has given more creative freedom to his forwards in big games.

“The game this year at Anfield, I’ve said it before, a Manchester United v Liverpool game can be a draw, there can be few shots on target because both teams are tactically aware of each other and they are focused and concentrating to win. But it can never be boring and it can never lack the intent to win. The game at Anfield this season was unacceptable and bordered on games we’ve seen in recent weeks. Both teams towards the end accepted that a point was the right result, Liverpool stepped off the gas a little bit and United were bang average, said the Sky Sports pundit. Adding that, “It cannot be like that. It’s got to be better. Jose Mourinho received a lot of criticism after that game, and rightly so, and to be fair, in the big games since, he has actually changed his formation and tactics to be more attacking.”

Meanwhile, Carragher also gave United the edge over his beloved former side and mentioned it will be tough for Liverpool to play a Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at the Old Trafford. “Not many teams win at Old Trafford against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United,” he said. “Manchester City are the only team over the last couple of years. It’s going to be a really tough game but Liverpool are confident,” said Carragher.” Mourinho will have some sort of plan to nullify Liverpool and hurt them where he can, so it should be a good game,” he added.

