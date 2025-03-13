Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
  Home»
  Sports»
  • Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa League Showdown

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa League Showdown

Playing at home, Manchester United will have the advantage of a roaring crowd behind them.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Live Streaming, TV Channels And How To Watch The Europa League Showdown


Manchester United and Real Sociedad are set to face off in the highly anticipated second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, the clash at Old Trafford promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

Match Details

  • Fixture: Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 (Leg 2)
  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Aggregate Score: 1-1

Playing at home, Manchester United will have the advantage of a roaring crowd behind them. However, that support could turn into pressure if they fail to make an early impact. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will be looking to upset the hosts and secure an important away victory.

Match Timings in Different Regions

  • India: 1:30 AM IST (March 14)
  • USA: 3 PM EST
  • UK: 8 PM GMT
  • Australia: 7 AM AEDT (March 14)
  • Saudi Arabia: 11 PM AST

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Live

Football fans across the globe can catch the action live through various broadcasting networks and streaming platforms.

Television Broadcast

  • India: Sony Sports Network
  • USA: Paramount+
  • UK: TNT Sports
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Saudi Arabia: beIN Media Group

Live Streaming Options

  • India: SonyLIV
  • USA: Paramount+
  • UK: Discovery+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • Saudi Arabia: TOD app (beIN Media Group)

With both teams evenly matched, the second leg at Old Trafford is expected to be a nail-biting affair. Manchester United will aim to capitalize on their home advantage, while Real Sociedad will be determined to stage an upset. Fans worldwide will be eagerly tuning in to witness this exciting European showdown.

