Manchester United vs Tottenham Live streaming India Time: Tottenham will travel to play Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday. The match will begin at 12:30 am and the live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select 1. The Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

The momentum is with Tottenham but Manchester United has all the potential to roar back in the Premier League

Manchester United vs Tottenham Live streaming India Time: Manchester United will be looking to finally step on the pedal and kick-start their Premier League 2018-19 season with a bang when they host Tottenham Hotspurs at Old Trafford on Monday evening. However, momentum will be with Mauricio Pochettino’s men as they have secured back-to-back victories since the start of the current campaign.

On the other hand, Manchester United has endured a torrid start to their season having lost their second match to minnows Brighton. Jose Mourinho’s men secured a hard-fought victory over Leicester City in their season opener but Manchester United has produced lacklustre displays in both the games.

Pochettino has the privilege to field the full strength squad to play while Mourinho will have a headache deciding whether to field talisman Alexis Sanchez and engine Antonio Valencia who have just returned from minor injuries.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Manchester United vs Tottenham match?

In order to get the live stream of the Premier League match, one can log onto Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, then it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The football match will start on Tuesday at 12:30 am India time. The match will be held at the Old Trafford.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups in Manchester United vs Tottenham?

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Pogba, Fred, Matic; Alexis, Lingard, Lukaku

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Sanchez; Trippier, Davies, Dier, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas; Kane

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More