Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is expecting his new hit-man Alexis Sanchez to fire up front against Spurs. United will be taking on Tottenham in the Premier League fixture on Thursday and Sanchez will be embracing the London crowd for the first time in new colours. Tottenham meanwhile, will have Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris back in contention for the game.

Manchester United have travelled to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture at the Wembley. Jose Mourinho’s men come into the game on a high after crushing Yeovil Town in their FA Cup fourth-round clash. Ahead of the high profile encounter, United boss Jose Mourinho has backed Old Trafford’s latest arrival Alexis Sanchez to cope up with the pressure of facing their in-form opponents and the rough reception that the former Arsenal superstar is expected to embrace in his London outing with his new teammates. Mourinho who had earlier expressed his delight on landing Sanchez in January by calling him a great professional and asset for the team has once again showered praise on the forward. “The story has gone round that he is on one of the top salaries in the Premier League so he is going to get a little bit of attention wherever he goes, I don’t think he cares, though. I think he’s used to it. I don’t think it is easy for him when Chile play in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay but that is what he has grown up with. He’s an experienced professional. Crowd reaction isn’t going to be a problem for him,” Said the United manager.

Sanchez made his debut for his new side against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup where he clinched the man of the match honour by providing two key assists in the 4-0 victory. He was flamboyant in the attack and brought more pace and flair to the unit. However, his redemption means Marcus Rashford’s role up front hangs in balance. He has been a regular for Mourinho but is likely to get lesser chances after Sanchez’s arrival. Talking about the young English forward who has gone strength to strength under him since making his first-team debut under Van Gaal, Mourinho said, “Marcus’s story is quite interesting because he started playing under Mr Van Gaal when the team was in trouble and short of options.”

“Then the monster that kills the little kids arrived and everyone said he would not appear in the first team. In fact he has played every game since then, either starting or coming from the bench. He has played as a striker, as a left winger and a right winger and he has gone to the national team,” he added. Clearly suggesting that Rashford is very much in his plans and he sees him as a more versatile player who can offer him fresh steel on top. Former English footballer and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp suggested that Rashford should start looking away from United after Sanchez’s arrival in order to progress in his career. But Mourinho has different views on his player and expects him to become a future star at United.

“The kid is having a hell of an experience at every level. An amazing future awaits him and being surrounded by top players can only help him. The whole story of Marcus not getting minutes and matches is really tired because he’s a very important player for us,” reckoned Mourinho. United won their last fixture against Tottenham with the help of a goal from Anthony Martial and would aim to secure three important points and push close to City who currently sit on top 12 points adrift United.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been handed a major injury boost ahead of the game with three stars back in contention. Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris have all trained with the first team and are likely to feature in the clash. Eriksen and Lloris have both recovered from illness while Rose has overcome a knee problem. Alderweireld has returned to training after three months out with a hamstring injury but Pochettino does not yet consider him ready for competitive action, as per Guardian.