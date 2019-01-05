The Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that his side will not sign any more players in January. "I'm happy with the squad I've got," the 45-year-old caretaker manager said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the caretaker manager of the Manchester United believes that his side will not sign any more players in January. The Norweigan boss took over after the sacking of Jose Mourinho and the club has been doing well as the United won all four matches under Solskjaer’s guidance.

Talking to the reporters, Solskjaer said that he doesn’t think that the United will make any signings in the open January transfer window. “I’m happy with the squad I’ve got,” the 45-year-old caretaker manager said.

Praising the current squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added that he has the perfect squad and loads of talented players, which he can see from outside.

Solskjaer further added that if the club has targeted and identified some players, then they must be full of talent and can easily fit with the side. “I’ll give my thumbs up. But it’s not just my decision,” Manchester United caretaker manager said.

