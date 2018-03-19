Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic insists winning the FA Cup won't be enough for the club as it would mean they have won one out of potential four trophies which don't make for a successful season. Jose Mourinho's men have been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the FA Cup after winning 2-0 against Brighton Hove Albion in the semi-finals of the competition.

Manchester United cruised past Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday to set up a semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the finals of the competition. With Manchester City having already virtually acquired the Premier League title, and Sevilla dumping them out of the Champions League with a shock 2-1 victory at Old Trafford, FA Cup is United’s lone hope of ending the season with a trophy in their bag. However, for ace midfielder Nemanja Matic, it won’t be a successful season even if United manages to lift the FA Cup as it’s far from matching the ambitions of a top club that the Old Trafford outfit are.

United are 16 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table, while they might expect a rampaging City to lose a few games towards the end with the pressure of playing in the Champions League, but that would be little help to Jose Mourinho who has already termed Pep Guardiola’s men as English champions who can be crowned in the coming weeks. United bounced back to winning ways after suffering humiliation at the Old Trafford against Sevilla by sealing a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals but Matic feels it won’t just be good enough to win one out of four potential trophies.

“You have four competitions in the season – if you win one for me it is not enough, but you always have to do your best,” Matic told British media.”In the Premier League, when you are in the first four this is not perfect but is good to play for the Champions League next season. If you win the FA Cup I cannot say it is a successful season, but it’s a good season,” he added. Mourinho lambasted at his players even after a comfortable stride against Brighton and advised them to wake up. The Portuguese manager however singled out Serbian midfielder Matic for his strong show and called him “an island of personality, desire and control” while criticising others for an ordinary show.

When asked about his experience of working with Mourinho, Matic termed the Manchester United boss as a winner and hailed his pedigree for winning trophies. “He (Mourinho) is special because he wants to win always. You can see when we lose a game he cannot accept that. Probably that’s why he won more than 20 trophies in his life,” said Matic, adding that, “It is very difficult to work with him because he always wants more and more. Even if you win the league he wants to win again next season. He is like this and the players need to be ready for that.” Manchester United will play a series of important Premier League matches against Swansea, Manchester City and West Brom before heading into the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Spurs on April 21.

