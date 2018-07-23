Air India left stranded CWG star Manika Batra and 6 other table tennis star at IGI airports on Sunday after being denied the boarding to AI 0308 flight. The team was scheduled to participate in ITTF World Tour Australian Open. TT star shared her agony through Twitter.

Common Wealth Games (CWG) gold medallist Manika Batra and 6 other table tennis players were left stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday after being denied boarding to Air India’s flight AI 0308 to Melbourne. The 17 member table tennis squad was scheduled to participate at the ITTF World Tour Australian Open, but only 10 players of the team could fly as the flight was overbooked.

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra shared her agony through Twitter and tagged Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). In her tweet, Manika Batra requested the Indian government to take cognizance of the matter and find a way out.

Our contingent of total 17 players & officials of Indian table tennis team including CWG medalist myself, Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das, Madhurika, Harmeet, Suthirta, Sathyan were supposed to fly today to Melbourne by AI 0308 to participate in ITTF World Tour Australian Open from tom — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) July 22, 2018

"On reaching Air India counter we were told that flight is overbooked & only 10 members of TT team can fly which left us in a shock. 7 of us are still unable to fly. All the tickets were booked by Balmer Lawrie," she added

“On reaching Air India counter we were told that flight is overbooked & only 10 members of TT team can fly which left us in a shock. 7 of us are still unable to fly. All the tickets were booked by Balmer Lawrie,” she added

Contd- On reaching Air India counter we were told dat flight is overbooked &only 10 members of TT team can fly which left us in a shock.7 of us are still unable to fly.All the tickets were booked by Balmer Lawrie.@Ra_THORe @PMOIndia Shocked at such mismanagement by @airindiain — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) July 22, 2018

After being informed, Director General of Sports India Neelam Kapur acted swiftly and sorted out the matter within a few hours. Informing about the situation, Sports DG in a tweet said, “The TT team have been booked on an alternate flight leaving later tonight.”

After the matter was sorted out, Manika Batra posted another tweet with a picture of her boarding pass to thank Indian sports authority.

“I would like to thank Neelam Kapur ma’am for her prompt action and getting the tickets booked. Finally got the boarding pass and flying soon. Thanks to SAI, Rajyavardhan Rathore sir and PM sir,” Manika Batra said.

I would like to thank @NeelamKapur mam for the prompt action and getting our tickets booked for tonight. Finally got my boarding pass and flying soon. Thanks @Media_SAI @Ra_THORe sir @PMOIndia sir pic.twitter.com/ciZPt07fAB — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) July 22, 2018

