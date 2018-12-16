When veteran spinner Anil Kumble took 10 wickets against arch-rival Pakistan in Delhi in 1999, nobody would have imagined, the record will be matched by an 18-year-old, but Rex Rajkumar Singh wrote his name in the history books on Tuesday. Rex took a haul of 15 wickets while taking 10 in a single innings to bundle off Arunachal Pradesh for 36 runs and power Manipur to victory.

When veteran spinner Anil Kumble took 10 wickets against arch-rival Pakistan in Delhi in 1999, nobody would have imagined, the record will be matched by an 18-year-old, but Rex Rajkumar Singh wrote his name in the history books on Tuesday during a Test match against Arunachal Pradesh in the under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. Rex took a haul of 15 wickets while taking 10 in a single innings to bundle off Arunachal Pradesh for 36 runs and power Manipur to victory.

Rex unleased devastating spell of left-arm pace and swing to end innings with brilliant figures of 10/11 with six out of his 9.5 overs being maidens.

Worth mentioning is that Rex has made his first-class debut this season in the Ranji Trophy as well. Till now Rex has played in 2 Ranji-trophy matches and 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Manipur picking 3 first-class wickets and seven List A wickets.

However, he’s the 2nd player to achieve the feat in the ongoing season, earlier Sidak Singh, Puducherry’s left-arm spinner, scalped all the 10 wickets against Manipur in the in under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy.

Rex was only 16 when he first took 5-wicket haul against Bihar and after that, he never looked back. Earlier in the season, he missed the 10 wicket haul by 2 wickets but against the Arunachal, he performed the deed. Rex also picked up a hat-trick during his dream run.

HAVE A LOOK AT HIS SPLENDID SPELL:

What a spell, 10 out of 10. Rex Singh from Manipur on 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IPIkJKxQFH — Paresh (@hi_paresh) December 14, 2018

Why the fuck is this guy not in the Indian team? Rex Singh from Manipur. Whoa pic.twitter.com/HL5g0CQ8rP — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 15, 2018

