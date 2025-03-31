Manish Pandey Joins Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit In Elite IPL Club–A Feat Achieved By Only Four Players!

He rose to prominence in IPL 2009 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he made history by becoming the first Indian to score a century in the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey etched his name into the history books as he became only the fourth player to feature in all editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this remarkable achievement, Pandey joins an exclusive club that includes cricketing legends MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

The historic moment came during the IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandey, who was brought in as KKR’s impact player after the team suffered an early collapse, walked onto the field amidst high expectations. However, despite the milestone, his performance with the bat was underwhelming. He managed to score 19 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by debutant Ashwani Kumar.

Pandey’s IPL journey

Manish Pandey’s IPL journey began in the inaugural 2008 season when he played for Mumbai Indians. He rose to prominence in IPL 2009 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he made history by becoming the first Indian to score a century in the tournament. Over the years, he has amassed 3869 runs from 172 matches, solidifying his reputation as a reliable middle-order batter.

His most successful stint came with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a pivotal role in their IPL 2014 title-winning campaign. Pandey’s knock of 94 in the final against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) was instrumental in securing the trophy for KKR. Despite shifting franchises over the years, his longevity in the league speaks volumes about his skill and adaptability.

However, KKR’s opening game in IPL 2025 did not go as planned. The team struggled to put up a competitive total, getting bowled out for a mere 116 runs. Mumbai Indians comfortably chased down the target, clinching an 8-wicket victory. While the match outcome was disappointing for KKR fans, Pandey’s historic feat remains a bright spot amid the loss.

