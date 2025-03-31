Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Manish Pandey Joins Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit In Elite IPL Club–A Feat Achieved By Only Four Players!

Manish Pandey Joins Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit In Elite IPL Club–A Feat Achieved By Only Four Players!

He rose to prominence in IPL 2009 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he made history by becoming the first Indian to score a century in the tournament.

Manish Pandey Joins Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit In Elite IPL Club–A Feat Achieved By Only Four Players!

Manish Pandey


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey etched his name into the history books as he became only the fourth player to feature in all editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this remarkable achievement, Pandey joins an exclusive club that includes cricketing legends MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

The historic moment came during the IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandey, who was brought in as KKR’s impact player after the team suffered an early collapse, walked onto the field amidst high expectations. However, despite the milestone, his performance with the bat was underwhelming. He managed to score 19 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by debutant Ashwani Kumar.

Pandey’s IPL journey

Manish Pandey’s IPL journey began in the inaugural 2008 season when he played for Mumbai Indians. He rose to prominence in IPL 2009 while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he made history by becoming the first Indian to score a century in the tournament. Over the years, he has amassed 3869 runs from 172 matches, solidifying his reputation as a reliable middle-order batter.

His most successful stint came with Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a pivotal role in their IPL 2014 title-winning campaign. Pandey’s knock of 94 in the final against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) was instrumental in securing the trophy for KKR. Despite shifting franchises over the years, his longevity in the league speaks volumes about his skill and adaptability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, KKR’s opening game in IPL 2025 did not go as planned. The team struggled to put up a competitive total, getting bowled out for a mere 116 runs. Mumbai Indians comfortably chased down the target, clinching an 8-wicket victory. While the match outcome was disappointing for KKR fans, Pandey’s historic feat remains a bright spot amid the loss.

ALSO READ: Kraigg Brathwaite Quits As Test Captain, Shai Hope Appointed West Indies T20I Leader

Filed under

Manish Pandey MI vs KKR

newsx

French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest
Mumbai Indians (MI) capta

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR
Cleveland Browns owner Ji

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’
newsx

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1...
Sunita Williams and Barry

‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence...
newsx

Japan Faces Looming ‘Megaquake’: Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion In Damages Expected
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest

French Far-Right Leader Barred from Office for Five Years, Sentenced To House Arrest

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR

‘Very Satisfying To Win’ Hardik Pandya Lauds Team Effort After MI’s Win Over KKR

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Admits Deshaun Watson Trade Was A ‘Big Swing And Miss’

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1 Million Grant

India Sends Machinery To Trinidad & Tobago For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Under INR 1...

‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence On Delay Return

‘Is Boeing To Blame? Is NASA To Blame?’ Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Break Silence...

Entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok