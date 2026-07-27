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Home > Sports News > Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues

Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues

Former India U19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra has been denied bail by a Sri Lankan court in the ongoing Lanka Premier League match-fixing case, while investigations continue into the alleged corruption charges.

Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues. Photo X
Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 22:00 IST

Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning cricketer Manjot Kalra has suffered another setback in Sri Lanka after a Colombo court rejected his bail plea in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) match-fixing investigation. The 2018 U19 World Cup final hero, who is also a co-owner of the Jaffna Kings franchise, will remain in judicial custody as authorities continue their probe into the alleged corruption case.

Kalra and fellow accused Yuvraj Pushpa had approached the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court seeking early release after being remanded until July 31. Their lawyer, K.W.S. Fernando, argued that both individuals were facing health issues and requested the court to grant bail on humanitarian grounds.

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However, prosecutors opposed the plea, stating that the Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports was still conducting a detailed investigation and that releasing the accused at this stage could hamper the process.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama dismissed the application, allowing the existing remand order to remain in force.

The investigation stems from complaints lodged by Sri Lankan international cricketers Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage, who allegedly reported attempts linked to corruption during the tournament. Court proceedings also revealed that two additional domestic cricketers have since joined the list of complainants, further widening the scope of the investigation.

The controversy has also had major repercussions for the Jaffna Kings franchise. Last week, Innovative Production Group (IPG), the commercial rights holder of the Lanka Premier League, along with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), terminated the franchise agreement with Sports Commune, the ownership group associated with Kalra.

Following the termination, IPG and SLC assumed direct control of the franchise to ensure the team’s uninterrupted participation in the tournament.

The ownership change came after serious financial issues affected the franchise. Sponsorship payments were reportedly delayed, forcing players to cover sponsor logos on their jerseys with black tape during the team’s July 22 fixture. Tournament organisers have since released emergency funds, enabling nearly 90 per cent of outstanding salaries owed to players, coaches and support staff to be cleared.

The Lanka Premier League, featuring five franchises and 24 matches, is scheduled to conclude on August 8. While the tournament continues under new management for Jaffna Kings, Kalra’s legal future remains uncertain as Sri Lankan authorities press ahead with their investigation into the alleged match-fixing case.

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Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues
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Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues

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Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues
Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues
Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues
Manjot Kalra Denied Bail In Sri Lanka Match-Fixing Case As Investigation Continues

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