Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev for his sportsman spirit. He said the 23-year-old Russian tennis player won hearts of the people with humility and simplicity. PM Modi also urged every Indian to watch the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Russian tennis player and US Open runner-up in 2019 Daniil Medvedev’s speech while addressing his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. PM Modi talked about the Russian tennis player sportsman spirit after losing the final match to the Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal in the US Open.

PM Modi said he is just as common person like everyone else. He added, being a common citizen, everything that happens in the society affects him just as it affects everyone else. He also said he watched the US Open final match between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev and the Russian player’s sportsman spirit, sheer simplicity and maturity even after facing a heart-breaking loss has highly inspired him. The Prime Minister asked every Indian to watch the 23-year-old Medvedev’s speech in his Man Ki Baat address. He said the video has stirred him.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Nadal’s humility and said the way the 19 times grand slam winner Rafael Nadal heaped praise on Daniil’s game is a living example of the true essence of the spirit of sportsmanship.

PM Modi said these are the moment that goes way beyond winning and losing, where winning and losing in a match does not matter. The 23-year-old young player has won the hearts of people across the World. Earlier, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev faced a defeat against Spain’s Rafael Nadal after a five-set thriller in the US Open final. Medvedev had congratulated Nadal who won 19th Grand Slam of his career and said it was very tough playing against the Spaniard.

