Saturday, September 28, 2024
Manu Bhaker On Her Olympics Journey: Never Had I Imagined…

Bhaker, who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Manu Bhaker On Her Olympics Journey: Never Had I Imagined…

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Thursday (September 26) opened up on her journey in shooting and said that she never imagined of reaching so far.

Bhaker, who has already achieved remarkable success at a young age, scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Taking to X, Bhaker recalled the time when she started her journey at the age of 14. She added that every small step forward brings one closer to greatness.

The 22-year-old concluded by saying that her “dream” of winning Olympic gold medals continues.

“I was 14 when I started my journey in shooting. Never had I imagined I would reach this far. Once you start something, make sure you do everything possible to chase your dreams relentlessly, no matter how tough it gets. Stay focused, stay driven, and let your passion fuel your journey. Every small step forward brings you closer to greatness. Keep going, you’re capable of much more than you imagine! And, yes, my dream of winning Olympic gold medals continues,” Manu Bhaker wrote on X.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea’s Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India’s second medal. Manu Bhaker opened India’s medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women’s individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India’s first-ever shooting team medal.

In her final event, she narrowly missed out on the historic grand treble and finished fourth in the women’s 25m pistol shooting event. She missed out on the opportunity to become the first Indian to win three medals at the Olympics.

(With inputs from ANI)

Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker manu bhaker news Olympics 2024

